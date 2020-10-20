'Nothing more North Carolina than Cookout': Biden orders milkshakes at Cook Out, inspiring an explosion of support from fans of the regional chain with a cult following

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Joe Biden visited Cook Out on Sunday.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited a Cook Out in Durham, North Carolina on Sunday.

Biden ordered two shakes – one vanilla and one chocolate- and said he planned to create a black-and-white shake, rather than select from one of the dozens of flavours on the regional chain’s menu.

The visit sparked an explosive response on social media, especially from North Carolinian fans of Cook Out.

Joe Biden is hoping to win over North Carolinians with a trip to regional fast-food chain Cook Out.

On Sunday, Vice President Biden and his granddaughter Finnegan Biden stopped by a Durham, North Carolina Cook Out location to pick up some milkshakes. Biden has been campaigning in the battleground state, with a drive-in rally earlier on Sunday at Riverside High School.

A reporter on the scene asked Biden what milkshake he ordered. It was a significant question, as Cook Out offers more than 40 different milkshake flavours, including Cherry Cheesecake, Heath Toffee, and Fresh Peanut Butter.



Biden ordered two shakes â€” one chocolate and one vanilla â€” and said he planned to combine the two to make a black-and-white shake.

The event sparked an explosive response on social media, especially from North Carolinian fans of Cook Out.

.@JoeBiden capping off his day in Durham with the best fast food on Earth cc @CookOut #ncpol https://t.co/limR5zyGiP — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) October 18, 2020

Nothing more North Carolina than Cookout. https://t.co/CXK0uHSIPw — UNC Humor (@UNC_Humor) October 18, 2020

Just a former VP getting milkshakes at Cookout in Durham ???? pic.twitter.com/EoK3gMFqcu — Durham, NC (@DurhamNC) October 19, 2020

Anyone upset he was asked what flavor he got does not understand the average NC voter or the appeal of cookout. https://t.co/zfcxehY8xA — katie smurph (@FleurySkjei) October 18, 2020

This particular Cook Out â€” located on Hillsborough Road, a short drive from Duke University’s campus and surrounded by other fast-food joints â€” is a local favourite.

looks like he's at the hillsborough rd location. probably the purest cookout experience in durham. anyway now I've totally forgot everything I've liked and not liked about this guy and will be voting based solely on this. https://t.co/oHdsf149rY — mark (@kept_simple) October 19, 2020

Pick-you-up-from-the-airport cookout, swimming at the quarry cookout, dead-car-batteries cookout, I feel like I could tell a chronology of my life from the lens of *this* *particular* cookout https://t.co/3QWMPAL3vg — Caroline "Stay at Home" Fryar (@carolinefryar) October 18, 2020

I will direct a campaign commercial for Biden where he goes to a cookout and orders a tray whilst marveling at all the side options, and he will win NC easily https://t.co/A9LgJiRYn7 — Aaron Griffith (@AaronLGriffith) October 18, 2020

the amount of times I’ve gone to this exact cookout drunk ❤️ https://t.co/hTmayUTgzt — n’bean in paris (@rude__boy__) October 18, 2020

Cook Out inspires fierce loyalty among many customers in North Carolina and other parts of the South thanks to its milkshakes, as well as its budget-friendly options.

“Cook Out has a leg up on the competition thanks to the inclusion of Southern fast-food classics on the menu â€” and, of course, the more than 40 flavours of milkshakes,” Business Insider taste testers reported.

Cook Out did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the visit. Back in 2016, the chain faced boycott threats when an employee at a Colonial Heights, Virginia refused to serve customers wearing Trump gear. The worker was fired for “rudeness,” Cook Out said in a statement at the time.

