Biden levels with the American people on Ukraine: ‘I want to be honest with you, this could be a long and difficult battle’

President Joe Biden. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden warned the war in Ukraine may not end anytime soon.

In his speech on Wednesday, Biden attempted to level with the American public.

“I want to be honest with you: this could be a long and difficult battle,” he said.

President Joe Biden spoke frankly with the American public on Wednesday after announcing the rollout of more weapons systems and financial assistance to a besieged Ukraine.

“I want to be honest with you: this could be a long and difficult battle,” Biden said.

Biden outlined what has become the consensus among NATO countries in how the US and its allies will provide as much assistance as they can to the Ukrainians without directly confronting Russian troops.

Previously, Biden said the US military will “defend every inch of NATO territory” should the Russian invasion spill over Ukraine’s borders into any of the neighboring NATO countries.

