Biden officially has enough electoral college votes to win the presidency after California became the latest state to certify its election results

President Donald Trump has not conceded the election and continues to contest the results in court. Trump and his allies have lost the vast majority of their legal challenges, while some are still pending.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla certified the state’s presidential election on Friday, appointing its 55 electors for Biden and putting him over the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency.

Insider and Decision Desk HQ called the race for Biden on November 6, days after the election, but the certification of the results and distribution of electoral votes is an essential step in officially determining the next president.

Election results have now been certified in many US states, including some crucial swing states won by Biden where President Donald Trump unsuccessfully tried to stop the certification of results.

The president has mounted legal challenges in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, all of which have certified their election results for Biden.

Trump and his allies have lost the vast majority of the lawsuits they have filed, while a number are still pending. The president has refused to concede the election and has continued to share unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud that his lawyers have been unable to prove in court.

