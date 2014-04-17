It's All Smiles For Biden And Obama In Latest Presidential Selfie

Face it: Selfies are here and they aren’t stopping anytime soon.

Case in point comes from Vice President Joe Biden — already celebrating the splash from his first day on the photo-sharing network — who posted up his first selfie on Instagram with none other than President Obama.

“Found a friend to join my first selfie on Instagram,” Biden captioned the photo. “Thanks for following and stay tuned.”

It was posted following the pair’s travel to Pennsylvania community college on Wednesday, where they touted a $US600 million jobs training initiative, according to The Hill.

The White House later reposted the same photo, with just “Pals” as the caption.

