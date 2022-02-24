Biden announces new, harsher sanctions on Russia and warns that ‘this is a dangerous moment for all of Europe’

- Biden said Thursday that he’s authorizing “additional strong sanctions” against Russia.
- His comments come as Ukraine strains to fend off a large-scale and unprovoked invasion by Russia.
- Biden also said the US will deploy additional troops to bolster NATO’s eastern flank in Europe.
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that the US will impose a second, harsher round of sanctions on Russia following its large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Biden announced that he had authorized “additional strong sanctions” and “new limitations” on what can be exported to Russia. “We have purposely designed these sanctions to maximize the long term impact on Russia and minimize the impact on the United States and our allies,” Biden said.
Building on previous economic penalties imposed by the US, the sanctions target four more major banks in Russia and Russian elites. “Every asset they have in America will be frozen,” Biden said.
Biden said the US’s new sanctions will apply restrictions on Russia’s largest state-owned enterprises, which control more than $1.4 trillion in assets.
“We will limit Russia’s ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen to be part of the global economy,” the president said of the sanctions. “We’re going to stop the ability to finance and grow the Russian military. We’re going to impair their ability to compete in a high-tech 21st-century economy.”
“Between our actions and those of our allies and partners, we estimate that we will cut off more than half of Russia’s high-tech imports,” he said.
The US president also warned of the dire implications of Russia’s actions, saying that “this is a dangerous moment for all of Europe” and the world at large. To that end, Biden said the US will deploy additional troops to bolster NATO’s so-called eastern flank amid the looming threat of Russian aggression beyond its invasion of Ukraine.
The president’s remarks came after he met with G7 members to coordinate a more severe response after Russian troops moved in on Ukraine from its northern, eastern, and southern borders, advancing by land, air, and sea.
An estimated number of more than 150,000 Russian troops amassed around Ukraine’s borders over the last several months — one of the largest troop buildups since World War II — and launched a massive offensive on several Ukrainian cities using troops, artillery, tanks and other vehicles beginning on Thursday.
