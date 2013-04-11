BIDEN: A Lot Of People Own Guns Because It's Like 'Driving A Ferrari'

Vice President Joe Biden made the case for new gun measures being floated in the Senate on “Morning Joe” Thursday, arguing that they could have had some effect on recent mass shooting incidents.



Biden said that too many people in America own so-called assault weapons because they “like the way it feels.”

“There is a whole new sort of group of individuals now that never hunt at all,” Biden said. “But they own guns for one of two reasons — self-protection, or they just like the feel of that AR-15 at the range.

“They like the way it feels. It’s like driving a Ferrari, you know.”

Much like he has at other points this week, Biden charged the NRA with spreading a campaign of “disinformation.” He also tried to debunk the notion that no measures being proposed would have stopped the December elementary-school massacre in Newtown, Conn., arguing that a limit on magazine capacity could have saved some lives.

“I love the argument they say that nothing we’re proposing could have changed the circumstances of Sandy Hook,” Biden said. “Well, No. 1, the police got there in two and a half minutes. If there’d only been 10 bullets in each clip, he would’ve had to change the clip an additional three to five times.

“One of those kids would be alive. Somebody would be alive. Statistically, the probability is that he wouldn’t have been able to get off 150 shots.”

But then he appeared to contradict himself, saying, “No one knows.”

Watch the video of Biden’s appearance below:

Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

