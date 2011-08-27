BIDEN: We Need More Stimulus Now, And S&P Management Change Was Because Of Their Stupid Downgrade

Vice president Biden

travelling back from a 10-day trip to Asia, Vice President Joe Biden told reporters on Air Force Two that more economic stimulus would be needed to help the economy recover, Reuters reports.President Barack Obama is set to reveal his jobs and debt plan after labour Day — and Biden’s remarks are the first on-the-record by an administration official to indicate that Obama will push for a broad-based plan to tackle the lingering economic crisis and the growing federal debt.



Also asked about the recently announced leadership change at Standard & Poor’s, Biden said his “instinct” was that the change was in response to criticism from disgruntled businesses, though according to Reuters, “he made clear that he did not know the agency’s internal workings.”

