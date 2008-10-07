Biden More Popular Than Palin -- For 10 Minutes

It seems that Sarah Palin has been talked about even more than her principal – John McCain – since she was announced as his running mate at the end of August. And the same definitely cannot be said of Barack Obama’s running mate Joe Biden, who has been mostly out of the limelight since the Democratic National Convention. But for 10 minutes on Thursday during the vice presidential debate, Joe was more popular than Sarah, according to Google Trends.



Google posted a graph of the search queries of the four candidates during the debate, and near the end, Joe got his 10 minutes in the sun before plummeting back down:

See Also:

Obama’s iPhone App Wins Praise, But Probably Not Votes

An Elevated Debate? Not Online — Team Obama Goes Negative In Search Ads

McCain Declares Himself Winner Of Tonight’s Debate

Thanks, Sarah! McCain Gets More Women Watching His Videos Than Men

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.