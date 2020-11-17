Biden says 'more people may die' if Trump continues to delay the transition and there's no coordination on COVID-19

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters President-elect Joe Biden.

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday suggested there would be more preventable COVID-19 deaths if the formal transition process doesn’t begin soon.

Biden emphasised the need for coordination between his team and the Trump administration on COVID-19, especially on a national vaccination plan that hopes to immunize all Americans only months into the Biden administration.

“More people may die, if we don’t coordinate,” Biden said.

“If we have to wait until January 20 to start that planning, it puts us behind over a month and a half,” Biden added.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday suggested there could be fatal consequences if the Trump administration continues to delay the transition process and there’s no coordination on how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivered remarks on the economy in Wilmington, Delaware, the president-elect was asked by a reporter about President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede and the dangers of the administration holding up the transition.

“More people may die, if we don’t coordinate,” Biden said in reply, emphasising the need to work together on a plan to rapidly vaccinate 328 million Americans against COVID-19.

He added: “If we have to wait until January 20 to start that planning, it puts us behind over a month and a half.”

COVID-19 has led to nearly 247,000 confirmed deaths in the US so far, according to Johns Hopkins University, more than any other country.

Q: "What do you see as the biggest threat to your transition right now given President Trump's unprecedented attempt to obstruct and delay a smooth transfer of power?" President-Elect Biden: "More people may die if we don't coordinate." Full video: https://t.co/WANwvEyYLg pic.twitter.com/ZvJ6FiCi1s — CSPAN (@cspan) November 16, 2020

As Trump continues to push baseless claims that the election was stolen from him because of mass voter fraud, the official transition process has faced major obstacles.

Emily Murphy, the Trump-appointed head of the Government Services Agency (GSA), has not yet recognised Biden as the likely winner of the 2020 election. Under federal law, it’s Murphy’s job to formally launch the transition process by issuing a letter of “ascertainment” on the election results.

By declining to declare Biden as the apparent winner of the 2020 election, Murphy has presented a roadblock between the president-elect and federal resources intended to make the transition process easier.

In 2016, for example, GSA formally initiated the transition the day after media projections showed Trump had won the presidential race.

Biden on Monday also said Trump’s refusal to concede was embarrassing for the US.

“I find this more embarrassing for the country than debilitating for my ability to get started,” Biden said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.