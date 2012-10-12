If You Missed The Vice Presidential Debate, This Is The Only Moment You Have To See

Vice President Joe Biden came out swinging in the only Vice Presidential debate, delivering an aggressive — and often mocking — performance that effectively steamrolled his Republican opponent Paul Ryan.



On almost all counts, the match-up was a success for the Vice President, who needed to deliver a commanding performance after President Barack Obama’s disastrous debate in Denver last week. Biden was an effective messenger for the Obama campaign, hitting Romney on his 47 per cent comments, and defending the administration’s legislative agenda and foreign policy.

For voters who already like Biden, his performance was likely a welcome relief from the President’s lackluster debate showing.

But Biden’s performance was also mocking and frequently disdainful of Ryan, the House Budget Chairman who is 20 years Biden’s senior. On several occasions, Biden actually laughed in Ryan’s face, and dismissed the Republican’s arguments as “malarkey.”

Needless to say, Biden’s detractors reacted fiercely, panning the vice president’s performance as contemptuous and inappropriate.

This dichotomy was perhaps best illuminated by the candidate’s exchange over the federal stimulus program, which Ryan opposed.

“I love my friend here!” Biden cackled, after Ryan accused the vice president of “crony capitalism.” “He sent me two letters saying, ‘By the way, can you send me some stimulus money for companies here in the state of Wisconsin?’ We sent millions of dollars…

“I love that. I love that,” he added. “This was such a bad program and he writes me a letter saying — writes the Department of Energy a letter saying, “The reason we need this stimulus, it will create growth and jobs.” His words. And now he’s sitting here looking at me.”

Watch the entire debate by topic >

Watch the full clip below, and decide for yourself how Biden did:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.