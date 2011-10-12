Biden On Response To Iranian Terror Plot: 'Nothing Has Been Taken Off The Table'

Photo: ABC News

Vice President Joe Biden called the Iranian-backed plot to assassinate the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the United States “outrageous,” pledging that Iran will be “held accountable” for its actions.”It’s an outrageous that violates one of the fundamental premises of on which nations deal with one another and that is the sanctity and safety of their diplomats,” Biden said on ABC’s Good Morning America. “This is really over the top. They have to be held accountable and we’re in the process of uniting world public opinion toward continuing to isolate and condemn their behaviour.”

Biden added that the administration plans to “unite the whole world,” against the country — saying “nothing has been taken off the table.”

“It’s not the United states vs. Iran, that the isolation of Iran and the attempt to change the behaviour is universal, not just, not just with us,” he said.

Watch the video below:

