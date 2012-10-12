Biden Mocks Paul Ryan On Taxes: 'Oh, Now You're Jack Kennedy?'

Vice President Joe Biden mocked Republican tax plans Thursday night, challenging his Republican opponent Paul Ryan to explain how he would pay for a 20 per cent across-the-board reduction in federal income taxes without cutting deductions for middle-class families.



Here’s their exchange, per the debate transcript:

RYAN: You can cut tax rates by 20 per cent and still preserve these important preferences for middle-class taxpayers.

BIDEN: Not mathematically possible.

RYAN: It is mathematically possible. It’s been done before. It’s precisely what we’re proposing.

BIDEN (laughing): It has never been done before.

RYAN: It’s been done a couple of times, actually.

BIDEN: It has never been done before.

RYAN: Jack Kennedy lowered tax rates, increased growth.

BIDEN: Oh, now you’re Jack Kennedy?

Ryan’s reaction is priceless.

Watch the video below:

