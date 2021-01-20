LIVE: Trump departs White House for final time ahead of Biden's inauguration as thousands of troops protect the nation's capital from right-wing extremists

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images Outgoing President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021.

President Trump left Washington, D.C. on Wednesday ahead of President-elect Biden’s inauguration.

The end of Trump’s presidency comes as Washington, DC is on lockdown after a violent insurrection.

President Donald Trump officially departed Washington on Wednesday with his successor, President-elect Joe Biden, set to be sworn in at 12 p.m. ET. Scroll down for live coverage:

After Trump departed on Air Force One, President-elect Joe Biden, incoming First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and incoming Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attended a Catholic mass service at St. Matthew the Apostle Cathedral.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with Congressional leaders prior the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC

A number of congressional leaders from both sides of the aisle including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, soon-to-be Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, joined the Bidens, Harris, and Emhoff for the service.

The outgoing president and first lady waved a final goodbye from Air Force One before they departed for Florida.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(

The Trump family took off and flew down to Florida as Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” played over the loudspeakers to the assembled crowd.

Trump gave a short speech touting his accomplishments in four years in office, saying, “we were not a regular administration.”

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP President Donald Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

“Have a good life, we will see you soon,” Trump said as The Village People’s “YMCA,” one of his favourite songs at his campaign rallies, played over the loudspeakers.

In his speech, Trump thanked Vice President Mike Pence (who was not present at his farewell event), and wished the incoming administration luck without mentioning President-elect Joe Biden by name.

After saying goodbye to some members of his family and Meadows, Trump and the First Lady walked up the steps of Air Force One to go to Florida.

A crowd including members of Trump’s family and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were waiting for him at Joint Base Andrews.

Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images Ivanka Trump (2nd R), husband Jared Kushner (R), their children, Eric (C-R) and Donald Jr. (C-R) and Trump family members stand on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as they arrive for US President Donald Trump’s departure on January 20, 2021.

Marine One did one final lap around Washington, DC.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Marine One with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump passes the Washington Monument as it departs the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021.

Shortly before 8:15 a.m. ET, Trump and first lady Melania walked across the South Lawn to Marine One with only a small crowd of reporters present to see them off.

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images Outgoing US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speak to the media depart the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden.

President Trump waves from Marine One as he leaves the White House for the final time. pic.twitter.com/PBNHzYcPs0 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 20, 2021

Shortly before 8 a.m. ET, Marine One landed on the South Lawn to take Trump to Joint Base Andrews.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon White House staff members carry boxes to Marine One before President Donald Trump leaves the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort.

Trump’s departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews was slightly delayed by about half an hour.

The event marks a historic end to Trump’s rocky presidency and a tumultuous transition period in which the outgoing president refused to acknowledge his election loss and incited a violent insurrection at the US Capitol that resulted in five deaths.

Biden’s inauguration comes as the nation’s capital is heavily fortified amid continued threats from Trump supporters to disrupt the transfer of power. Around 25,000 troops have been deployed to Washington, DC, ahead of the inauguration, which is more than the number of US service members in Iraq and Afghanistan combined.

The FBI warned law enforcement authorities that some violent extremists, including followers of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, may try to pose as guardsmen to get through security at the inauguration, USA Today reported, citing two people familiar with the briefing.

On Tuesday, a dozen National Guard members were removed from protecting the inauguration after authorities discovered questionable behaviour. Two out of the 12 had possible ties to extremist groups, The New York Times reported.

Biden’s inauguration proceedings will begin with remarks from Father Leo J. O’Donovan, the former president of Georgetown University and a longtime friend of the Biden family. The ceremony will feature performances from prominent celebrities, including Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, and will wrap up with a benediction from Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman.

In a stark contrast with previous presidential inaugurations, Trump and first lady Melania Trump will skip Wednesday’s inauguration. But outgoing Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence will be in attendance along with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. McConnell and McCarthy will miss Trump’s departure ceremony and instead attend mass with Biden before the inauguration, while Pence will be absent due to logistical issues.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton will also be at the inauguration, as will former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton.

Ahead of Wednesday’s ceremonies, Biden made an emotional speech bidding farewell to his home state of Delaware and paying tribute to his late son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

“Excuse the emotion, but when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart,” Biden said, in reference to the Irish poet James Joyce’s famous quote in which he said Dublin was written on his heart.

Biden then mentioned Beau, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret, that he isn’t here, because we should be introducing him as president.”

Trump, meanwhile, taped a 20-minute farewell speech that was posted to the White House’s YouTube channel because the president has been banned on every major social media platform.

Though he acknowledged that Biden will take office on Wednesday, he did not mention his successor by name and did not concede that he lost the November general election.

“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck – a very important word,” Trump said.

