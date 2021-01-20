The juice-sipping, skateboarding TikTok star Nathan Apodaca will perform in a virtual inauguration parade

@420doggface208/TikTok Nathan Apodaca, 37, went viral for a video in which he sings along to Fleetwood Mac while drinking cranberry juice on his longboard.

Nathan Apodaca, known on TikTok as @420doggface208, will take part in a virtual inauguration event.

The event, “Parade Across America,” is a reimagination of an in-person inauguration parade.

Apodaca went viral in 2020 for his cranberry juice “Dreams” skateboarding video.

TikTok star Nathan Apodaca, who went viral in 2020 for a video in which he drinks cranberry juice from the bottle and lip-syncs along to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” will be a part of President-elect Joe Biden’s virtual “Parade Across America” inauguration celebration, local Idaho newspaper the Post Register reported.

The “Parade Across America” event is a reimagination of an in-person inauguration parade, Deadline reported, and President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will participate after the swearing-in ceremony and a visit to Arlington National Cemetery. The event features representatives from all 50 states and several US territories, USA Today reported.

Apodaca, an Idaho Falls resident also known by his social media handle “DoggFace,” became a beloved social media star last fall after one of his videos, filmed on the way to work in September, went viral. The success of the video not only brought Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks to TikTok to create Apodaca’s vibes, but also catapulted the 1977 single “Dreams” into a Billboard Hot 100 chart placement in 2020.



Apodaca’s agent told the Post Register that his contribution to the virtual event will be a video of him skateboarding that was filmed in Idaho Falls.

Other stars joining include Jon Stewart, Andra Day, and The New Radicals, uniting for the first time in 22 years to perform their iconic song “You Get What You Give.”

