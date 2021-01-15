Biden's inauguration rehearsal has been postponed because of security threats, report says

REUTERS/Tom Brenner President-elect Joe Biden.

A rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s January 20 inauguration ceremony has been postponed because of security concerns, Politico reported.

Law-enforcement agencies have boosted their security measures in the lead-up to Inauguration Day in the wake of last week’s Capitol insurrection.

The FBI said on Thursday that it was tracking an “extensive amount of concerning online chatter,” including calls for armed protests in all states in the days ahead.

Two sources familiar with the matter told the outlet that the practice run for Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, which was scheduled for Sunday, will now take place on Monday. Inauguration Day is Wednesday.

The report did not specify the nature of the security threats that caused Sunday’s rehearsal to be delayed.

It comes as law-enforcement agencies step up their operations in Washington, DC, in the lead-up to Inauguration Day in the wake of last week’s riot at the Capitol.

A mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol, entered congressional offices, destroyed public property, and forced lawmakers to evacuate.Five people died.

The FBI said on Thursday that it was tracking an “extensive amount of concerning online chatter,” including calls for armed protests in all states in the days ahead. On Tuesday, a man in Illinois was arrested in connection with threats to kill Democrats on Inauguration Day.

Elvina Nawaguna/Business Insider Construction crews working on a platform for Inauguration Day on November 3.

The US Secret Service agent in charge of security for Biden’s inauguration has insisted the level of security at Biden’s inauguration will be significantly higher than at the deadly Capitol riot on January 6.

Michael Plati told the Associated Press that the inauguration would be much more secure because it is a “national special security event,” a designation that means greater funding and security resources are provided than for routine events.

That designation was to come into force on January 19 but was introduced on January 13 in response to the Capitol riot.



Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Trump supporters occupy the West Front of the Capitol and the inauguration stands on January 6.

Ten thousand National Guard troops will be deployed in Washington for the event, the AP reported, and other security measures will include police checkpoints and metal detectors.

The US Army and Secret Service also plan to screen some service members ahead of the event, an Army spokesperson told Insider this week. It comes after multiple reports indicated that serving members of the military and off-duty police officers were being investigated to the Capitol riot.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s transition team also cancelled a trip from Wilmington, Delaware, to Washington, DC, on Monday, Politico said. Insider has contacted the Biden-Harris transition team for comment.

