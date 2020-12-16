Biden's inaugural committee is urging Americans to stay home instead of travelling to Washington, DC, for the festivities

Elvina Nawaguna/Business Insider Construction crews continue to work on a platform for Inauguration Day at the Capitol on November 3, 2020. The US is preparing for a significantly scaled down event as the coronavirus pandemic renders large, closely-packed gatherings unsafe.

President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee is formally urging Americans not to travel to Washington, DC, for his January 20 inauguration ceremony and the following celebrations, The Washington Post reported.

“We are asking Americans to participate in inaugural events from home to protect themselves, their families, friends, and communities,” the transition team’s chief medical advisor Dr. Daniel Kessler said Tuesday.

The traditional inauguration festivities, including crowds gathering on the Washington Mall, parades, balls and parties, and congressional luncheons, will be virtual or significantly scaled back, The Post reported.

Transition officials told the news outlet that they are seeking to replicate the almost entirely remote DNC, which featured appearances and performances from Americans around the country.

President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee is urging Americans to stay home and avoid travelling to the January 20 inauguration, which will be significantly scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Biden’s inauguration team has brought Dr. Daniel Kessler, formerly of the US Food and Drug Administration, on board as its chief medical advisor.

Kessler is formally recommending that people not travel to Washington, DC, because the already-surging coronavirus pandemic is expected to get even worse during the winter months as more Americans are driven indoors by the cold weather.

Biden will still be sworn in and address the nation from the West side of the US Capitol Building in the presence of prominent politicians and elected officials, as is customary, but attendance will be restricted, the Post reported.

Inaugurations usually feature massive crowds gathering on the Washington Mall as well as balls and parties. But, due to COVID-19, the inaugural committee is planning on organising mostly virtual celebrations and is urging Americans to join in from their living rooms.

We're inviting all Americans to be a part of this inauguration by watching from home, rather than traveling to Washington, DC, in accordance with public health guidelines. (4/5) — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) December 15, 2020

“Americans everywhere must do their part to slow the spread of the virus: wear masks, stay home, and limit gatherings,” Kessler said in a Tuesday statement. “We are asking Americans to participate in inaugural events from home to protect themselves, their families, friends, and communities.”

The Post reported that the inauguration is likely to follow the model of the Democratic National Convention, which was initially supposed to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but went almost entirely remote.

Each night of the convention was hosted by a different celebrity, and included speeches, musical performances, and appearances from political figures, while people from around the country tuned in virtually.

Biden and Harris delivered their acceptance speeches from a nearly empty hotel ballroom in Wilmington, Delaware, with only a few reporters â€” masked and socially-distanced â€” in attendance.

The Post reported that the committee is looking to emulate the virtual delegate roll-call as was held at the DNC with a virtual inaugural parade featuring a diverse array of Americans.

The committee has still not ironed out whether Biden will hold other inaugural traditions in person, like meeting with the outgoing president at the White House before the inauguration and hosting a lunch for members of Congress afterward.

“There are traditions that we really want to hold onto,” Manu Varghese, the inauguration’s executive director, told the Post. “We’re trying to do that with the swearing-in. and there are aspects of the parade that goes back to Washington.”

“Is there a way to safely do anything in person? That is something we’re going to explore,” he added. “We’re going to see what we can preserve versus what we need to reimagine.”

