Biden demands decency, promising staff members 'I will fire you on the spot' if they disrespect others

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images US President Joe Biden conducted a virtual swearing-in ceremony for members of his new administration at the White House via Zoom just hours after his inauguration on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden is demanding that his staff members treat others with dignity.

“I promise you I will fire you on the spot,” he told those who might disrespect colleagues.

The comments were made during a swearing-in ceremony for hundreds of new staffers.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Joe Biden is pledging to restore dignity to the US government, telling his new staff members that they will have to find another line of work if he finds them treating others poorly.

“I’m not joking when I say this: If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot,” Biden said Wednesday. “On the spot. No if, ands, or buts.”

The president’s remarks came during a virtual swearing-in ceremony for hundreds of new government employees.

“You’re engaged in and you’re working with the most decent government in the world,” Biden said earlier. “And we have to restore the soul of this country, and I’m counting on all of you to be part of that.

“And it’s not hyperbole. The only thing I expect with absolute certitude is honesty and decency.”

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.