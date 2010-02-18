Joe Biden: Let Me Tell You How The Stimulus Has Been A Raging Success

Photo: U.S. Government
Vice President Joe Biden has come out with his Recovery Act assessment and, not surprisingly, it all looks rosy for the administration.The review does a good job of pointing to where the stimulus has been successful from propping up GDP numbers to halting the unemployment barrage.
The Recovery Act helped to support growth in 2009 and directly affected GDP.
Second Quarter 2009: 2-3 percentage point rise
Third Quarter 2009: 3-4 percentage point rise
Fourth Quarter 2009: 1.5-3 percentage point rise
Source: Joe Biden's Annual Report To The President On The Recovery Act
The stimulus has helped to halt the rise in unemployment.
Source: Joe Biden's Annual Report To The President On The Recovery Act
Jobless claims reached a high in March 2009, and since then have been kept in line in part due to the Recovery Act's effect.
Source: Joe Biden's Annual Report To The President On The Recovery Act
Jobs Created Quarter 2: 338,000
Jobs Created Quarter 3: 1.1 Million
Jobs Created Quarter 4: 2.0 Million
Source: Joe Biden's Annual Report To The President On The Recovery Act
Jobs have been created across the country, not just in particularly industries or areas.
Source: Joe Biden's Annual Report To The President On The Recovery Act
Though almost 60% of the Recovery Act's allotted funds have been spent, there is much more to come.
Source: Joe Biden's Annual Report To The President On The Recovery Act
Tax Reliefs: $288 Billion
Payments: $273 Billion
Projects: $226 Billion
Source: Joe Biden's Annual Report To The President On The Recovery Act
The CBO has reported a fast than expected roll out of funds into the country.
Source: Joe Biden's Annual Report To The President On The Recovery Act
Medicaid: $54.3 Billion
State Fiscal stabilisation: $36.9 Billion
Social Security, Veterans, and RRB Payments: $14.1 Billion
Source: Joe Biden's Annual Report To The President On The Recovery Act
Highway Investment: 17% of Project Funding
Energy Projects: 10% of Project Funding
Clean Water and Drinking Water: 4% of Project Funding
Source: Joe Biden's Annual Report To The President On The Recovery Act
Some administration examples of how the Recovery Act is working:
Tax Cuts: 110 million families have seen $37 billion in tax cuts
Small Business: $20 billion in loans to 42,000 small businesses
Transportation: 12,500 transportation projects have seen funding
Source: Joe Biden's Annual Report To The President On The Recovery Act
