Joe Biden and Kamala Harris change their Twitter bios to reflect their White House victories

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris shake hands before the start of the second night of the second 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019.

Biden and Harris’ Twitter bios now say “President-Elect” and “Vice President-Elect of the United States,” respectively.

With their victory, Biden and Harris will begin to prepare to settle into the White House against the backdrop of President Donald Trump potentially refusing to concede.

Minutes after several major news outlets projected that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would win the 2020 presidential election, the two changed their bios on Twitter to reflect their victory.

Their Twitter bios now say “President-Elect” and “Vice President-Elect of the United States,” respectively.

Biden surpassed 270 electoral votes by flipping swing state Pennsylvania Friday morning, paving the way forward for a Biden-Harris administration.

Multiple news outlets declared on Saturday morning Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential elections. Business Insider and Vox were among the news outlets that projected Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election on Friday, using the results from Decision Desk HQ.

CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, and other national outlets called the election for Biden shortly after 11 a.m. ET Saturday.

President Donald Trump has not yet conceded, saying the election is still “far from over.”

But by updating their Twitter bios, Biden and Harris are acknowledging the results of the election and claiming victory.

Harris’ Twitter bio previously read “U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President of the United States.”

With the Democratic victory, Harris makes history as the first Black, Asian-American woman to become vice president-elect. Pundits have argued that having Harris vie for this position amplifies the power of women of colour.

“Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will be the highest elected woman in our nation’s history, breaking a crucial barrier for women and especially women of colour,” said Jennifer Epps-Addison, network president and co-executive director of the Centre for Popular Democracy, in a statement to Business Insider.

“For so long, Black women, in particular, have been the backbone of the Democratic party and having her at the helm of the party is a long-overdue recognition of our tireless work, especially in this election.”

