Here Are Some Of The Gun Control Recommendations Joe Biden Is Preparing To Give Obama By Tuesday

Photo: AP

Vice President Joe Biden said today that he is prepared to give recommendations to President Barack Obama by next Tuesday on what should be done to curb the nation’s gun violence.”I have committed to him that I will have the recommendations to him by Tuesday,” Biden said at a meeting with different sporting groups, according to a pool report released from the meeting.



“I have a real very tight window to do this,” he added. “The public wants us to act.”

Biden’s meeting with the sporting groups came as reports emerged of another school shooting at a California high school. Obama commissioned the White House task force on gun violence after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

According to the pool report, Biden said that there were some recommendations that had come up repeatedly in his meetings with different groups — closing the so-called “gun show loophole” and instituting universal background checks. He also mentioned a possible limit on high-capacity magazines, as well as improving the “ability of any federal agency to do research on gun violence.”

Biden is also scheduled to meet with various gun-owners groups — including the National Rifle Association — as well as entertainment-industry executives on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Biden caused a stir when he said the White House had determined it could “take executive action” on measures to curb gun violence.

