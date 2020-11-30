Drew Angerer/Getty Images Biden’s doctor said he will likely need a walking boot for several weeks.

President-elect Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with his dog Major on Saturday.

Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said in a statement that a CT scan “confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot.”

Biden’s doctor also said he will likely need a walking boot for several weeks.

Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said in a statement provided to Business Insider that a CT scan “confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot.”

“It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” O’Connor said.

Biden visited Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware, for the exams on Sunday, after he twisted his ankle while playing with his dog Major, The Associated Press reported.

President Donald Trump tweeted, “Get well soon!” on Sunday evening. Trump has not conceded the election, instead opting to mount legal challenges and assert claims of widespread voter fraud without evidence.

Biden, 78, will be the country’s oldest president when takes office in January. He has dismissed concerns over his health, and the campaign released a medical report last year in which Biden’s doctor said he is “healthy, vigorous.”

Major is one of the Bidens’ two dogs that will be moving into the White House, along with their first dog, Champ. They also plan to get a cat.

