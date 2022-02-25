Biden formally introduces historic Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson as an ‘independent mind’ with ‘extraordinary qualifications’

US President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee for Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court in the Cross Hall of the White House on February 25, 2022. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Biden formally introduced Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his Supreme Court nominee.

Jackson is the first Black woman in history tapped to serve on the Supreme Court.

Democrats plan to move quickly to confirm her to the nation’s high court.

President Joe Biden formally introduced Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee for the Supreme Court during a ceremony at the White House on Friday, fulfilling his 2020 campaign pledge to nominate a Black female justice to the nation’s highest court.

Biden praised Jackson, who stood behind him during his announcement, as a “daughter of former public school teachers, a proven consensus builder, an accomplished lawyer” and “a distinguished jurist” who will bring an “independent mind” to the court.

Jackson makes history as the first Black woman to be nominated to sit on the Supreme Court. If confirmed, she would also become the third Black justice in the court’s 232-year history.

“For too long, our government, our courts, haven’t looked like America,” Biden said. “I believe it’s time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation with a nominee with extraordinary qualifications.”

Jackson is poised to replace Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton and has served on the court for nearly 28 years. Breyer, 83, announced last month that he plans to retire at the end of the court’s current term this summer.

Jackson, 51, previously clerked for Breyer at the Supreme Court in 1999, early in her legal career. She went on to attain broad experience in the field, with stints in private practice, on the US Sentencing Commission, and as a federal public defender.

Jackson currently sits on the powerful US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, which Biden nominated her for a year ago. Before that position, Jackson served on the DC federal district court for seven years.

Democrats expect to move quickly to advance Jackson’s nomination, only requiring a simple-majority vote for her confirmation. If no Republicans support Jackson, all 50 Democrats will need to be on board, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote, to get her confirmed.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.