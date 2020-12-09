Biden is expected to nominate Tom Vilsack as Secretary of Agriculture

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call Former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to reprise his old job leading the department, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Vilsack, a former two-term governor of Iowa who has deep roots in rural America, where Democrats have struggled mightily over the past two presidential cycles, led the Agriculture department from 2009 to 2017 during nearly the entire tenure of former President Barack Obama.

The former secretary has long supported Biden, backing the president-elect in November 2019 before the Iowa caucuses.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

