Biden: Don't Ride The Subway! (VIDEO)

Hey New Yorkers, take a cab to work today. Or walk.



Your Vice President Joe Biden says you should avoid both planes and subways.

NBC New York: “I would not be at this point … [be] suggesting they ride the subway,” Biden said when asked whether he would advise family members to use public transportation.

Biden made his comments during a brief interview on NBC’s “Today” show during an interview with Matt Lauer.

The vice president said if one person sneezes on a plane “it goes all the way through the aircraft.”

Biden said the advice to his family differs from that of the federal government’s to the public because, “That’s me.”

But you know, that’s Joe Biden for ya! Always running his mouth, saying what’s on his mind. So charming.

