White House dogs Champ and Major filmed a coronavirus PSA with Jill Biden for the Puppy Bowl

Discovery Press/YouTube First lady Jill Biden filmed a PSA at the White House with dogs Champ and Major.

White House dogs Champ and Major filmed a PSA with first lady Jill Biden for Puppy Bowl XVII.

In the PSA, Biden encourages people to wear masks, even when walking their dogs.

Puppy Bowl XVII airs Sunday, February 7 at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet and streams on Discovery+.

The Bidens’ dogs, Champ and Major, are making their White House television debut to remind people to mask up.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden filmed a coronavirus public service announcement with the German shepherds that will air during Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XVII on Super Bowl Sunday.

“For a lot of us during this pandemic, our pets have been such a source of joy and comfort â€” and maybe a bark or two on a video conference,” she says, sitting in front of a fireplace at the White House with Champ and Major at her feet. “The unconditional love from a dog is one of the most beautiful things on Earth, and we owe it to them to keep ourselves healthy.”

Biden then reminds people to keep wearing masks, even when out walking their dogs.

For their White House TV debut, the dogs seem unruffled â€” Champ even appears to enjoy a nap.

Major is the first shelter dog to live in the White House, making him and Champ fitting celebrity guests for the Puppy Bowl

The Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018. This year’s Puppy Bowl features 70 adoptable rescue dogs from 22 different shelters competing for the “Lombarky” trophy and hoping to find their forever homes. For the past 16 years, all of the Puppy Bowl competitors have been adopted.

As for the first dogs of the White House, they’re settling into their new digs just fine.

“Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loved running around on the South Lawn,” Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa previously told Insider.



Puppy Bowl XVII airs on Sunday, February 7 at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet, and will be available for streaming on Discovery+.

