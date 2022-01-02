Biden didn’t mention Trump’s name once in a speech condemning the ‘defeated former president’ on the anniversary of the Capitol riot

President Joe Biden speaks at the Capitol on January 6, 2022. Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden delivered a 25-minute speech on the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

He didn’t say former President Donald Trump’s name once.

Biden repeatedly referred to Trump as “the former president” and blamed the siege on his “bruised ego.”

President Joe Biden delivered poignant remarks on Thursday commemorating the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

But he didn’t mention former President Donald Trump by name once in the 25-minute speech.

Instead, Biden repeatedly referred to Trump as “the former president” and explicitly blamed him for the violence that unfolded at the US Capitol last year, as Congress was getting ready to certify Biden’s victory in the November 2020 general election.

He went on to say that Trump “can’t accept he lost” the election “because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution.”

“Even though that’s what 93 United States senators, his own attorney general, his own vice president, governors, and state officials in every battleground state have all said he lost,” Biden said. “That’s what 81 million of you did when you voted for a new way forward.”

