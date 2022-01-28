John Fetterman attended Biden’s speech in Pennsylvania, despite earlier report that he would miss it

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman Keith Srakocic/AP

John Fetterman met President Biden in Pennsylvania on Friday after an earlier report suggested he wouldn’t.

10 people were injured in a bridge collapse just hours before Biden delivered remarks about infrastructure.

Josh Shapiro, another top Democratic candidate, tweeted that he would join Biden for future events.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Friday ended up attending President Joe Biden’s speech in Pittsburgh after an earlier report said he and another top Democratic candidate would be missing the event.

Fetterman himself told the Associated Press that there was a scheduling conflict that would prevent him from meeting with the president. A spokesperson for Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running to become the state’s governor, also told the publication that Shapiro would not be present.

A Pittsburgh bridge collapsed just hours before Biden’s infrastructure-focused event, leaving 10 people injured. Fetterman met Biden when the president visited the site of the accident. Fetterman also tweeted local news footage of their meeting. He then went on to the site of the president’s speech.

It was not immediately clear why Shapiro was absent from Friday’s event. “I’m looking forward to traveling with POTUS in his home state over the coming months as we fight to move PA forward,” he wrote on Twitter following the AP’s report.

Originally, Rep. Conor Lamb, a longtime Biden ally who is running against Fetterman for the Senate seat, was the only major midterm candidate set to join Biden.

“President Biden first announced his infrastructure plan in Pittsburgh, and Conor looks forward to welcoming him back and talking about all the good jobs that bill will create in the Pittsburgh area and all over Pennsylvania,” Lamb campaign manager Abby Nassif Murphy told the AP.

Pennsylvania Democrats who won’t be on November’s ballot were also at Friday’s event. Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited, and Sen. Bob Casey, who has two more years left, will be in Pittsburgh.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story, based on an AP report, said Fetterman and Shapiro wouldn’t be meeting Biden in Pittsburgh. It’s since been updated to reflect Fetterman’s presence at the speech and his meeting with Biden at the site of the bridge collapse.