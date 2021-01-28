Democrats are setting the stage to propose $300 monthly direct payments for parents with children under 17

Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images President Biden speaks about the pandemic at the White House on on January 26, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Democrats are drafting legislation to put the IRS in charge of sending monthly payments of up to $US300 for millions of families, two Democratic sources familiar with the plan told Insider.

People could opt to receive a monthly check or a big lump sum after filing taxes, per an early version of the plan.

Biden supported an identical measure during the presidential race, and Democrats are expected to lobby heavily for it to be included in the stimulus package.

Democrats in Congress are drafting legislation to provide millions of American families with up to $US300 in monthly cash payments, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Insider. The proposal could potentially form part of Biden’s federal rescue package, and Democrats are expected to lobby heavily for its inclusion.

A preliminary version of the plan would put the IRS in charge of distributing $US300 monthly payments for each child under age 6, and $US250 each month for kids aged 6 to 17. It would amount to $US3,600 yearly for younger kids and $US3,000 for the older ones.

The plan would make the child tax credit “fully refundable,” Nick Martin, a spokesperson for Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington, who is involved in the negotiations, told Insider.

That means people could receive the complete payment regardless of what they owe in taxes â€” comparable to a child allowance that many Western nations already have in place.

Currently, qualifying families can claim a $US2,000 tax credit for kids under 17. The lowest-income Americans do not receive the full credit because their tax bill is too low with payments capped at $US1,400. It is also paid in a lump sum after people file their taxes.

The proposal is strongly modelled on the American Family Act (AFA), a bill that Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado as well as Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio reintroduced in 2019. It has since garnered substantial Democratic support, including Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Vice President Kamala Harris while she served in the Senate.

“This is something that really unites the Democratic caucus and everyone has the goal of reducing poverty,” Martin said.

Another Democratic aide confirmed the plan, and said House Ways and Means Committee chair Richard Neal and House Appropriations Committee chair Rosa DeLauro is deeply involved in the attempt to boost the tax credit. The aide cautioned the plan is not finalised yet.

The Washington Post first reported the proposal, which is expected to determine eligibility based on prior-year income. Higher-income families are not expected to qualify, a threshold similar to the stimulus checks that millions of Americans received over the past year.

The benefit under the AFA begins gradually decreasing for individuals earning more than $US130,000 a year and couples making above $US180,000.

An income level where payments start phasing out has not been determined so far, the Democratic aide told Insider. An online portal may be set up through the Treasury Department for families to manage their credit â€” and select whether they want a monthly payment or a big sum during tax season. That may take time to get up and running.

During her confirmation hearing this month, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she “would certainly explore with the IRS if it’s possible to make these [payments] available in advance on a monthly basis.”

Biden’s $US1.9 trillion rescue package included a provision to shore up the child tax credit to those same levels for a year. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget pegged the component’s cost at $US120 billion.

The president’s plan did not specify whether it would be monthly, though Biden included the measure in his 2020 economic platform. Columbia University researchers say it could cut child poverty in half, and other experts say it would lift millions of Black and Latino children out of poverty.

If enacted, Democrats are hoping political pressure builds to turn the temporary emergency initiative into an enduring federal program, particularly as families begin receiving the payments.

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a left-leaning think-tank, released an analysis on Tuesday projecting that the poorest 20% of Americans â€” or those earning below $US21,300 annually â€” would experience the largest benefit boost with an extra $US4,570. The bottom 60% of Americans would receive $US3,360 on average, the ITEP forecasted.

Per the ITEP, their benefit estimates for income groups include:

Second 20% (Incomes ranging from $US21,300 to $US39,800): $US3,120

Middle 20% (Incomes ranging $US39,800 to $US65,000):$US2,520

Expanding the child tax credit is an idea that garnered Republican support in the past. Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee of Utah have pushed to bolster the credit. The 2017 Republican tax law also widened the program’s reach to additional middle-income families.

It is unclear whether the GOP senators would endorse a measure sending monthly payments as part of a major reform of the child tax credit. Many are likely to be critical of the program’s price tag.

Romney’s office did not respond to a request for comment. Lee’s office declined to comment. Nearly 48 million US households are expected to claim the credit this year, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation in Congress.

