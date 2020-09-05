My son 'wasn't a sucker': Biden demands Trump apologise if he called US troops killed in combat 'losers'

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks on Sept. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.

Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed reports that President Donald Trump called fallen members of the military “suckers” and “losers.”

The reported statements are “disgusting” and the “president should humbly apologise” if they’re true, Biden said on Friday.

The 2020 Democratic presidential nominee also made clear that his late son served in the military and he was not “sucker” for doing so, nor is any other service member.

“I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes,” Trump told reporters on Thursday evening.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former Vice President Joe Biden condemned President Donald Trump over reported comments that he called US troops who died in combat “suckers” and “losers.”

“Quite frankly, if what is written in The Atlantic is true, it’s disgusting,” Biden said on Friday, addressing a scathing report published a day earlier that includes statements reportedly made by Trump about those who died fighting for the United States.

Among the slew of insults attributed to four anonymous sources with knowledge of the conversations, the president reportedly said he did not want wounded soldiers featured in a military parade because “no one wants to see that” and that Marines who died in World War I are “suckers” and “losers.” The commander-in-chief also questioned those who choose to serve the country, rather than pursue a more lucrative career, asking: “What’s in it for them?”

“Duty, honour, country. These are values that drive our service members,” Biden said. “It’s an all-voluntary outfit.”

The Democratic presidential nominee also pointed to his own son’s military service to denounce the reported remarks.

“He wasn’t a sucker,” Biden said, referring to his son Beau’s service during deployments to Kosovo and Iraq. “And the servicemen and women he served with, particularly those who did not come home, were not losers.” Beau Biden, who was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard, died of brain cancer at age 46.

“If these statements are true, the president should humbly apologise to every Gold Star mother and father and every Blue Star family that he’s denigrated and insulted,” Biden added. “Who the heck does he think he is?”

Trump has fervently denied the reports and attacked the news as a “fake story.”

“I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes,” Trump told reporters on Thursday evening.

Biden, along with other Democrats, said that the report falls in line with much of what Trump has previously said toward the military.

If true, the report “affirms what most of us believe to be true,” Biden said. “Donald Trump is not fit to do the job of president.”

“I am not shocked to hear yet more instances of Donald Trump belittling the sacrifices of those who have shown more bravery than he is capable of,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, said on Friday during a conference call organised by the Biden campaign. Duckworth, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, lost both of her legs from combat wounds in Iraq.

A recent Military Times poll surveying active-duty troops shows Biden four-percentage points ahead of Trump.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.