Biden administration moves to grant clemency to some inmates released during the pandemic: report

The Biden administration has asked some inmates released who were released from prison due to the risk of COVID-19 to submit applications to have their remaining sentences wiped away, Politico reported Monday.

According to the report – which cites criminal justice advocates and an inmate – people convicted of drug offenses who were released on home confinement under the CARES Act with four or fewer years remaining on their sentence are being targeted for this clemency program.

It is unclear how many prisoners would be eligible.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment Monday. The US Department of Justice declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.