The Biden cat’s arrival to the White House has been delayed by Major Biden’s biting incidents, according to the first lady

Socks, former President Bill Clinton’s cat, in 1994. AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander

The Biden family cat has yet to arrive in the White House, according to First Lady Jill Biden.

The first lady told The New York Times that the family dog, Major, has made it an “issue.”

Major has bitten multiple Secret Service agents.

Those hoping for a cat to return to the White House will have to wait a while longer, according to First Lady Jill Biden.

In her first interview with a newspaper since her husband was sworn in back in January, the first lady revealed that the family cat has been living with a foster family and has yet to move into the White House.

“The cat is still being fostered with somebody who loves the cat,” she told The New York Times. “I don’t even know whether I can get the cat back at this point.”

One of the first family’s rescue dogs, Major, has made integrating the cat an “issue,” Biden said.

Major bit multiple Secret Service agents in what the White House has loosely described as “biting incidents” with minimal details. The German Shepherd has since had “additional training” to help him adjust to the added stress and hyper-surveillance of White House life.

The Bidens’ other dog, Champ, died at age 13 in June.

There hasn’t been a presidential cat in the White House since India Bush in the early 2000s.

Former President Donald Trump did not bring any pets to Washington during his four years in office.

The only other White House cat in recent memory was Socks Clinton, who was the subject of several iconic photos taken over the course of her time in the White House.