'It's f---ed up': Campaign staff who helped Biden get elected are grumbling that ex-Obama officials are snatching up White House jobs

As President-elect Joe Biden picks people to fill spots in his White House starting next year, some of his campaign staff are growing worried that they might not get a job in the new administration, according to Politico.

“People are pissed,” one Biden adviser told Politico.

Members of Biden’s campaign are upset at the number of former Obama administration officials who are being given top positions.

“The Obama staffers are now cutting out the people who got Biden elected,” an adviser told Politico. “It’s f—ed up.”

Members of President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign are concerned about being swept aside as a growing number of former Obama administration staffers get tapped for jobs in the White House,Politico reported on Tuesday.

So far, Biden has tapped Obama alum for high-profile slots including legislative affairs, aides to the first lady, among others. For his cabinet, Biden selected Antony Blinken, who served as deputy secretary of state and deputy national security advisor under President Barack Obama, as secretary of state. He also named former Secretary of State John Kerry as his climate czar.

Thousands of jobs have yet to be filled, Politico noted, yet many staffers who have stuck by Biden fear they won’t picked for a new gig.

“The Obama staffers are now cutting out the people who got Biden elected,” a senior Biden official told Politico. “None of these people found the courage to help the VP when he was running and now they are elevating their friends over the Biden people.”

“It’s f—ed up,” the official added.

Another adviser agreed, saying “people are pissed,” adding, “I think I’m going to be taken care of but I have not been taken care of yet. I am really interested to find out how you even find out how you got a job in this White House.”

Some staff also criticised how people who had served Biden since the beginning of his campaign hadn’t been picked for White House jobs yet. Particularly, they took issue with Biden appointing his campaign manager, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, and one of her deputies, Julie Rodriguez, to senior positions, though they only joined his team after Super Tuesday in March, according to Politico.

“People who were not part of winning the hard-fought primary were placed before people who were part of that,” one Biden adviser told Politico. “If you noticed, Jen’s people are being taken care of.”

A Biden spokesperson told Politico that the “team includes many longtime campaign staff working alongside transition staff who have been laying the groundwork for a smooth transition for months. It is still extremely early in the process of staffing the Biden-Harris Administration and the people who put in the hard work to win will continue to be an integral part of the work moving forward.”

A campaign adviser, however, told the news outlet that a “lot of people are living in uncertainty.”

The Biden transition team did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

