Biden campaign is expected to have raised more than $300 million in August, breaking fundraising records for both parties

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to break monthly fundraising records, according to reporting from the New York Times.

Two sources familiar with the matter said the campaign raked in more than $US300 million in August.

If accurate, the haul will be the largest amount of money raised in one month by candidates from either party.

Most of the donations came from online grassroots donors, one source told The Times.

The exact figure for last month’s total campaign fundraising has not yet been confirmed, two people familiar with the matter told the news outlet. Yet any amount over $US300 million would exceed the last recorded monthly all-time high set by 2008 presidential candidate Barack Obama, at $US193 million.

The Biden campaign did not immediately return a request for comment. Federal Elections Commission filings for both 2020 presidential candidates have not been released yet.

Biden’s presidential campaign has seen a massive surge in donations, mainly from small donors, since the announcement of his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, on Aug. 11. In the 24 hours after she was chosen as his vice-presidential running mate, Biden raised $US26 million.

ActBlue, the main online donations platform for the Democratic Party, also reported $US35 million in contributions on Monday, its second-highest fundraising day ever. The site has received an estimated $US11 million every day since Harris joined Biden’s election bid, The Times reported.

Most of the donations for August came from online grassroots donors, one source told The Times, in addition to checks as big as $US720,000 from big donors in Silicon Valley and Wall Street.

Biden’s anticipated August haul far surpasses the $US140 million he and the Democratic Party raised in July. He has been trying to close the money gap between him and his rival President Donald Trump, who outraised him with $US165 million in the same month. At the end of July, Trump’s campaign reported roughly $US120 million cash on hand versus Biden’s $US99 million, according to FEC filings.

Most recently, both campaigns announced fundraising numbers following their respective party conventions that took place over the last two weeks. Biden and the Democrats processed around $US70 million after the Democratic National Convention, steadily pacing behind Trump and the GOP with $US76 million in donations after the Republican National Convention.

