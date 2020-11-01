The Biden campaign cancelled events in Texas after a convoy of trucks flying Trump flags surrounded their bus and ran into a person's car, officials say

Joe Raedle/Getty Images The campaign bus for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden is seen parked in front of the Iowa State Capitol on February 03, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Biden campaign cancelled events in Texas on Friday after a convoy of trucks flying Trump flags surrounded their bus and ran into a person’s car, local Democratic officials said.

Videos shared on Twitter showed vehicles with multiple Trump flags surrounding the Biden-Harris campaign bus on the highway. In one clip, one pickup truck appears to drive into a smaller car, forcing it into another lane.

President Donald Trump posted a clip of the many vehicles waving Trump flags surrounding the bus, saying, “I LOVE TEXAS!”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Biden campaign cancelled events in Texas on Friday after a convoy of trucks flying Trump flags surrounded their bus and ran into a person’s car, local Democratic officials said.

Videos shared on Twitter showed vehicles with multiple Trump flags surrounding the Biden-Harris campaign bus on the highway. In one clip, one pickup truck appears to drive into a smaller car, forcing it into another lane.

These tactics have no place in Texas, my home state, and no place in America. Please vote. Please volunteer this weekend. The future of our democracy is at stake. pic.twitter.com/G0O4yg2vnJ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

No one was injured in the incident, nor did police make any arrests, but Sheryl Cole, a member of the Texas House of Representatives, said on Twitter that a joint event with the Biden campaign was cancelled due to security concerns.

“Unfortunately, pro-Trump protesters have escalated well beyond safe limits,” she said.

Other witness accounts appeared to show the vehicles surrounding the bus, slowing down, and attempting to run it off the road, according to the New York Times. At one point, the vehicles pulled in front of the bus and attempted to stop it right in the middle of the highway, The Times said.

Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party,said in a tweet that the Trump supporters followed the bus “throughout central Texas to intimidate Biden supporters.”

“They ran into a person’s car, yelling curse words and threats,” she said.

Today, @realDonaldTrump supporters followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas to intimidate Biden supporters. They ran into a person's car, yelling curse words and threats. Don't let bullies win, vote. pic.twitter.com/CIyEWwbvqU — Katie Naranjo (@KatieNaranjo) October 30, 2020

One witness, Eric Cervini, who shared videos of the encounter on Twitter, said many of the Trump supporters were armed.

President Donald Trump posted a clip of the many vehicles waving Trump flags surrounding the bus, saying, “I LOVE TEXAS!”

Officials said campaign staffers on the bus notified law enforcement, who helped them get to their destination, but that the events were cancelled out of an abundance of caution, The Times said.

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” Tariq Thowfeek, the communications director for the Biden campaign in Texas, told The Times in a statement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.