Biden calls Trump the 'worst president America has ever had' in Tuesday's chaotic debate

Sarah Al-Arshani
Brian Snyder/ReutersPresident Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden calledPresident Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, the “worst president that America has ever had,” during a debate on Tuesday.

The debate between Trump and Biden was a chaotic and tense hour and a half affair. Biden got fed within the first 20 minutes of the debate after being repeatedly cut off by Trump.

“Would you shut up, man?” Biden told Trump.

The two nominees went back and forth and clashed on a number of topics, including Republican efforts to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the election.

Biden argued that it is undemocratic to vote in Trump’s conservative nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, during the election period.

