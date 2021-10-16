Biden said being a cop is ‘one hell of a lot harder than it’s ever been’ in speech honoring fallen officers

President Joe Biden stands during the US National Anthem at the 40th Annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on the West Front of the US Capitol Building on October 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Saturday said being a police officer is “harder than it has ever been.”

Biden spoke at an event to honor police officers who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020.

He said the public “doesn’t fully understand what we expect of our law enforcement officers.”

President Joe Biden on Saturday said being a police officer is “harder than it’s ever been” in a speech honoring officers who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020.

Biden made the remarks Saturday when he attended and spoke at the 40th annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service. As Reuters reported, the event took place Saturday on the steps of the US Capitol. Other attendees included FBI Director Christopher Wray, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and first lady Jill Biden, according to the report.

“I’ve spoken to too many police memorials around the country,” Biden said Saturday. “And it always amazes me how the public doesn’t fully understand what we expect of our law enforcement officers.”

“Being a cop today is one hell of a lot harder than it’s ever been,” Biden said during his remarks, which lasted 22 minutes, per Reuters.

Biden ordered flags flown at half staff ahead of the memorial Saturday. The event was held to honor the 491 law enforcement officers who died while working in 2019 and 2020, according to Reuters.

During his speech, Biden said law enforcement worked to uphold the US political system during the January 6 riot at the US capitol when a pro-Trump mob breached the building while lawmakers were meeting to certify the results of the 2020 election.

He also called attention to the one police officer who was killed and the two others who were wounded in a shooting early Saturday outside a bar in Houston.

“We expect you to be people ready to stand in the way and take a bullet for us. We expect you to be able to track down the bad guys,” Biden said.

He added: “We expect you to be able to be the psychologist who talks the couple that are having a violent confrontation together to step back. We expect you to be everything. We expect everything of you, and it’s beyond the capacity of anyone to meet the tall expectations.”