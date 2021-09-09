President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his administrations response to Hurricane Ida at the South Court Auditorium on the White House Complex on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Biden is expected to announce that all employers with more 100 employees must require vaccines or weekly testing, multiple outlets reported.

The Biden administration will require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines or weekly testing, a move that will impact over 80 million workers, according to CBS News.

The president is expected to make the announcement on Thursday.

The administration will also enforce fines up to $US14,000 ($AU19,004) per violation for employers that don’t implement a vaccine or weekly testing mandate, according to The Washington Post.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.