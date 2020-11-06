Mysterious blue dots in front of homes, shootings, and KKK 'social visit' cards used to target residents displaying political lawn signs in the 2020 campaign

Al Drago/Reuters Yard signs supporting U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden are seen outside of an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Centre in Fairfax, Virginia, on September 18, 2020.

Ohio police are investigating after a home in Green, Summit County, was shot up and a ‘Dump Trump’ yard sign was stolen.

This is the latest of such incidents to have occurred in recent days with shootings, arrests, and threatening letters from both sides.

Mysterious blue dots have also appeared outside the homes of Biden-Harris supporters in Roseville, California, KRCA reported.

The window that featured another ‘Dump Trump’ sign and the home’s side were damaged on November 4. Two shotgun case shellings were discovered at the scene of the incident, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The police added that the homeowner told them that he had also been sent photos of his ‘Dump Trump’ signs and brochures supporting the President in his mailbox.

It was the latest in a series of incidents around the country in which political yard signs were targeted, and homeowners were intimidated.

Residents of a gated community in California said they felt intimidated after “creepy” blue dots around 10-12 inches in size were spray-painted outside Biden supporters homes in Roseville.

“It’s pretty creepy,” Adam Quilici, who lives in Roseville, told KCRA. “I feel targeted and intimidated a little bit. It just seems like it’s not OK,” Newsweek reported.

“The houses that were targeted have Biden-Harris signs in front of themâ€”every single one. There aren’t any blue dots anywhere where there are not those signs present, said Quilici.

The seven dots are now being investigated by the police after receiving several phone calls about them on Sunday afternoon, Sacramento Global reported.

In October, ‘business cards’ that claimed to be from the KKK were posted at Biden supporters’ homes in Shelbyville, Tennesse. It read: “You have been paid a social visit by the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. Don’t make the next visit a business call,” according to the Independent.

Trump supporters, meanwhile, were sent threatening letters to homeowners in Milford and Brookline, New Hampshire. They said: ‘You have been identified by our group as being a Trump supporter” and “You have been warned,” The Hill reported.

In Florida, a 26-year-old man named James Blight of Haines City got drunk, stole a bulldozer and threatened those with Joe Biden yard signs in a predominantly Black neighbourhood before being arrested, according to the Associated Press.

Douglas Kuhn, 50, was arrested and faced assault charges in Baltimore, Maryland, after firing a gun at the van of his pro-Trump neighbours passing and honking at him as he set up a BLM sign at his home, Insider also reported.

Earlier in the presidential campaign, a 52-year-old Michigan city inspector had his hand sliced open and needed 13 stitches after he tried to remove a Trump-Pence 2020 sign. It had been booby-trapped with razor blades because it violated city ordinance rules, according to Business Insider.

On August 17, Anthony ‘Tony’ Vullo, 55, was charged with misdemeanour battery for punching his 48-year-old neighbour, Joseph Lebert, outside of their homes in DeBary, Florida. He thought his neighbour’s Joe Biden sign was blocking his Donald Trump sign,WFTV reported.

In New Hampshire, more than two-thirds of Trump supports said they would not put 2020 campaign signs in their yards over vandalism fears, according to the Granite State Poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Centre, reported Newsweek.

Donald P. Green, a Professor of Political Science at Columbia University, who conducted a study in 2015 that measured the effectiveness of lawn signs, concluded that they increase voters’ share by 1.7% points on average.

He told Business Insider: “There is something maddening about seeing one’s opponents signs. Emotions ran especially high in this election and I suspect they are as influential as ever.”

