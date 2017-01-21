Joe Biden ended his tenure as vice president in the perfect way

Jeremy Berke

Joe Biden ended his tenure as vice president in an apt way: taking the Amtrak home to Delaware.

The now former vice president and his wife, Jill, were seen on Friday walking down the platform at Union Station in Washington, DC, to board a train back to their home state after President Donald Trump was inaugurated as the nation’s 45th president.

“This is the way I wanted to go home, the way I came,” Biden told CNN on the train

Biden rode Amtrak regularly between Washington and his home in Wilmington, Delaware, over his long Senate career.

Biden has indicated that he’ll stay active in the fight against cancer in the coming months, continuing work on the cancer “moonshot” initiative he launched last year after the death of his son Beau in 2015.

The former vice president received a heroes welcome when he arrived in Wilmington.

 

