Biden administration brings Texas abortion law back to the Supreme Court

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice has filed application asking the Supreme Court to block the controversial Texas abortion ban, court documents show.

A federal appeals court last week issued a ruling allowing Texas’ strict “heartbeat” abortion ban to stay in place for now.

Texas’ law, which is known as Senate Bill 8 and went into effect on September 1, bans abortions when fetal cardiac activity can be detected, which happens around six weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Courts, including the US Supreme Court, have so far allowed it to stand thanks to its highly unusual enforcement mechanism.

