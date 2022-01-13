Biden announces US will buy another 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests to send to Americans for free

President Joe Biden AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Biden announced on Thursday that his administration will buy another 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests to send to Americans for free.

“Today, I’m directing my team to procure an additional 500 million more tests to distribute for free,” Biden said as he delivered an update on the White House’s response to surging COVID-19 cases across the nation.

The new order doubles the total number of at-home COVID-19 tests that will be distributed for free to 1 billion.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.