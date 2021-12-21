Biden admin plans to give out free COVID-19 testing kits, reports say, 2 weeks after Jen Psaki sarcastically dismissed the idea

A woman uses a swab to take a sample from her nostril. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Biden is planning to give out 500 million free COVID test kits, NPR and the WSJ reported.

Press Sec. Psaki recently dismissed the idea with sarcasm at a press briefing.

Free at-home tests are a core part of many countries’ virus strategy.

President Joe Biden is planning to announce on Tuesday that 500 million free at-home COVID-19 test kits will be sent to Americans as part of plans to fight the Omicron variant, several reports said.

A senior administration official told reporters on Monday about the plan and Biden’s speech, NPR reported. They said the kits would be sent to people who wanted them, starting in January, per NPR.

The Wall Street Journal also reported the 500 million figure.

Experts had been calling for the Biden administration to make at-home test kits available for free to Americans.

But White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed the idea on December 6.

NPR Political Correspondent Mara Liasson asked Psaki in the White House: “Why not just make them free and give them out to — and have them available everywhere?”

Psaki then responded with sarcasm, asking: “Should we just send one to every American?”

Watch the exchange here:

Liasson then responded “Maybe,” and Psaki added: “Then what happens if every American has one test? How much does that cost, and then what happens after that?”

Liasson then noted that other countries have been giving citizens free tests that they can do at home.

Psaki’s comments were met with criticism, including from doctors.

Free at-home testing has become a core part of some countries’ plans to fight the virus.

In the UK, for example, people can order packs of seven test kits to their homes, which are mailed free of charge.