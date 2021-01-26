DON'T MISS: A conversation with Insider's Washington correspondents on what to expect during Joe Biden's first 100 days

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol January 20, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.

President Joe Biden moved into the White House on January 20, inheriting a country worn down from four tumultuous years, a rabid pandemic, economic malaise, heightened racial tensions, and a demoralized federal workforce.

Every time a new president takes office, they make lofty promises for their first 100 days. Biden is no different, but the stakes are perhaps higher now than at any other point in modern US history. His promises include plans to deliver 100m vaccines to the country within that period, deliver a new economic stimulus, safely reopen most schools, as well as sweeping action on immigration, environmental issues, and racial justice.

It’s a hefty undertaking that all of Washington, the country, and even the rest of the world will be watching. His team has already gone to work to try to reverse or halt many of the previous administration’s policies that Democrats spent years decrying.

