Bicycle NSW CEO Alex Unwin Rides On

Alex Unwin

Alex Unwin, who built Cycling NSW into a massive 11,000-member lobby for safer roads, is departing as CEO.

He first headed Cycling NSW in 2004, departed in 2010 but came back for another term in 2012. His terms ends on Friday, May 16.

The “creating a better environment forcycling” advocate is heading to Europe for his annual trip leading bicycle tours in France.

The Cycling NSW board is not appointing a CEO immediately.

Unwin was a subject of Business Insider’s THE NEW GOLF: Tony Abbott And 8 CEOs Tell Us Why They Love Cycling

