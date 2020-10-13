The pandemic could change the way we look at transportation — here's how cities are reimagining streets with more bikes and fewer cars

- Cities around the world have been repurposing hundreds of miles of roads to promote cycling since the pandemic began.
- Advocates for cycling and urban reform are hoping the pandemic could be a catalyst to reimagine city streets of the future.
- Cities like New York, Oakland, London, Paris, and Bogota may even make their cycling-friendly changes permanent.
