PROOF THAT PENS ARE SEXIST: Bic Charges More For Ballpoints Targeted At Women

I found pink Bics for girls cost more than regular black Bics.

There is a premium on the cost of the Bics for Her product line targeting women. The pens, which we wrote about earlier today, are pink, small, and bejeweled—and have attracted ridicule for those reasons.We did a search on Amazon.com, the site with the most extensive listing of the Bic for Her products, to figure out how the cost of regular pens compared to the cost of pens for girls.



It turns out that the majority of the Bics for Her pens were sold in smaller quantities and for a higher cost than non-gendered pens with the same product specs.

Bic for Her Pens cost up to 70 per cent more than Bic’s identical non-gendered pens. The only difference between Bic for Her and regular Bic pens is that they’re pink or purple, and come in a packet labelled Bic for Her.

In order to create a fair comparison we even looked for pens that seemed to be targeting men, such as the “Velocity” line previously released by Bic, which is designed with an “extra-wide, contoured, rubberised grip” as opposed to the ladies’ smaller, “soft contoured grip.”

Here is how the cost of the products compared:

1. Bic Retractable Ball Pen, Medium Point, 1.0 mm, Assorted Ink colours

BIC For Her Fashion Retractable Ball Pen: Pack of 2 Pens – $5.60 ($2.81 per pen)



vs.

BIC Velocity Retractable colourful Inks Ball Pen: Pack of 4 Pens – $3.37 ($.84 per pen)

2. Bic Retractable Gel, Medium Point, .07 mm, Black Ink

BIC for Her Retractable Gel: Pack of 2 – $5.79 ($2.89 per pen)

vs.

BIC Triumph 537 Retractable Gel Medium Point Pen: Pack of 12 Pens – $10.68 ($.89 per pen)



3. Bic Cristal Ball Pen, 1.0 mm, Black

BIC Cristal For Her Ball Pen: Pack of 16 – $7.61 ($.47 per pen)

vs.

BIC Cristal Stic Ball Pen: Pack of 12 – $4.11 ($.34 per pen)

And, to test these findings in the real-world, we took a field trip to Staples. At Staples you can find the Bic for Her retractable ball pen for a slight discount, a pack of two for $4.99, while the Velocity retractable ball pen, pack of four, is $3.99. The cost of the Bic for Her is still 150 per cent higher.

A spokesperson from Bic told us:

“Bic’s pens are priced according to the features of the product. For example, Bic’s best seller is the Bic Round Stic. Other pens like ‘Atlantis’ and the ‘Bic For Her’ range offer other features, like coloured barrels, textured grips, etc.”

The take-away: If you are insistent about only using the Bic for Her pens, then get the Cristal for Her in black, with just a little glitter on the pen casing. It’s the best deal Bic offers in overpriced women’s pens.

