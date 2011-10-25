A Porn Star Says A Baseball Agent Would Use Her To Seduce Potential Clients

Photo: twitter.com

Porn star Bibi Jones told a Boston radio station that an agent used to use her to seduce baseball players who were potential clients.Jones took pictures with New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski this weekend. When she went on Boston radio this morning to talk about the photos, she was asked how she met all the athletes that she claimed to sleep with.



“For a while I knew an agent in town,” she told Toucher and Rich. “He would kind of use me to get baseball players to sign with one of his agents.”

The only baseball player she named was Dan Uggla, but there is a picture of her online in a Brett Gardner shirt (NSFW in the periphery) as well.

It’s unclear how highly-evolved this practice was. But if it’s true, this unnamed agent took the already sleazy world of sports agents to a whole new low.

Click here to listen to the full Toucher and Rich interview >>

(story via Deadspin)

