EXCLUSIVE: A Porn Star Tells Us How An MLB Agent Used Her To Recruit Potential Clients

Porn star Bibi Jones says an MLB agent would bring her out to recruit potential clients after Arizona Diamondbacks games in 2010.Starting in the spring of 2010, the agent took her to Phoenix-area bars after almost every game and introduced her to major league players — some of whom she slept with.



She wasn’t paid, and never thought she was being taken advantage of.

“It wasn’t even expected for me to hook up with these guys,” she said. “It was just like I was arm candy for him. I was the one that wanted to hook up with these guys.”

She says she slept with “over 10” players in 2010, a few of whom she believes ended up signing with the agent.

She declined to name the agent, but says he represented major leaguers.

Yesterday, the 20-year-old porn star went on a Boston radio station and said, “For a while I knew an agent in town. He would kind of use me to get baseball players to sign with one of his agents.”

After speaking with her today, it appears that the relationship between her and the agent was primarily social, with a touch of business.

For him, she was a way to make an impression on players. For her, he was a way to hook up with athletes.

“It was like a dream come true because I love athletes and baseball’s my favourite sport,” she said.

“We both knew what we were doing.”

Here’s our interview with Bibi Jones:

Business Insider: You said yesterday that an agent used you to get to potential clients. Can you explain that further?

Bibi Jones: I haven’t done that in a year. But he would just take me to a bar and introduce me after a Diamondbacks game in Arizona. You know, baseball players would come and I’d introduce myself. And then I got to hook up with baseball players and have fun. It was like a dream come true because I love athletes and baseball’s my favourite sport.

BI: How did you meet this agent in the first place?

BJ: Just through a mutual friend.

BI: Did he represent major leaguers or minor leaguers?

BJ: Major league.

BI: How did this whole thing start? Was it like, “Hey we’re going out to a bar and I’ll introduce you to these guys—”

BJ: No it wasn’t even expected for me to hook up with these guys. It was just like I was arm candy for him. I was the one that wanted to hook up with these guys.

BI: Did he pay you?

BJ: No he didn’t pay me. I was willing to do it.

BI: How many players did he introduce you that you slept with?

BJ: I don’t know. Name a number. Definitely over 10.

BI: When did you start going around with the agent?

BJ: Spring of 2010.

BI: Do you know if any of the guys you were introduced to or slept with ended up signing with him?

BJ: I think a couple did. I’m not sure what happened afterward.

BI: How come you stopped going around with the agent?

BJ: Because I got into a relationship and it was hard to explain why I was going out every night. I haven’t talked to him in over a year.

BI: Was he angry with you when you stopped?

BJ: No not at all. He was a very nice guy.

BI: How often did you go out with him back then?

BJ: Pretty much after every game for a while… Is there something wrong with the agent or something?

BI: No, we just think it’s something people would be interested in. People don’t really know about the world of agents, and it’s interesting that there’s an agent who brings out a girl to try and get guys on to his team.

BJ: Yeah.

BI: Did you see it as him using you at all to get to these guys or were you just going out to have fun?

BJ: It was more like we’re going out to have fun. We both knew what we were doing.

BI: But in your head were you thinking that he was trying to get at these guys through you?

BJ: Uh huh.

BI: Obviously in the world of agents, there’s so much money involved that it’s pretty cutthroat. And it’s an interesting tactic to use sex and girls to draw in clients.

BJ: I guess so. I didn’t really think of it that way.

This interview was lightly edited and abridged for clarity.

