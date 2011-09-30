St. Louis Cardinals Manager Tony La Russa's Daughter Is No Longer An NFL Cheerleader

Photo: twitter.com

Bianca La Russa, Cardinals manager Tony La Russa’s daughter, is no longer a Raiderette after suffering a career-ending injury.Here’s what she tweeted yesterday:



I’ve had to stop dancing with the Raiderettes, due to degenerative disc disease & multiple bulging/herniated discs…so frustrating.

LaRussa made the team back in April, but has been unable to find her way onto the field this season.

She’s no longer listed on the Raiderettes roster.

