Meet Bianca de la Garza: The woman moving up the ranks in late-night

Bianca de la Garza may just be the next big thing in late-night television.



The former Boston news anchor’s weekly late-night show, “Bianca” (previously titled “Bianca Unanchored”), has just been picked up by seven new stations affiliated with the CBS Television Network and one CW network for a 10-week run.

That means “Bianca,” which found itself ranked No. 2 to “Saturday Night Live” just one month after it debuted in New England in January, will now be available as far west as Los Angeles starting Saturday, June 28.

“Bianca is an entertaining and smart broadcaster who has been very successful for many years in New England,” said CBS Television Stations’ president, Peter Dunn, in a statement on Monday. “We are pleased to give her the opportunity to significantly expand her popularity by clearing her show on many of our stations following our late news on Saturday nights.”

With 17 years of on-air reporting under her belt, de la Garza was previously the anchor of WCVB-TV’s NewsCenter 5 “EyeOpener,” a top-rated morning newscast in New England.

Embassy Row Bianca de la Garza launched in New England in January 2015.

A big supporter of children’s charities, the Latina TV host lives in Boston and raises her daughter, Danica, as a single mum.

Produced by Embassy Row (“Watch What Happens Live”), “Bianca” airs Saturday evenings and covers a variety of topics from pop culture to dating and hot spots, as well as celebrity interviews.

“Bianca” will broadcast on the following stations at the following times:

In Los Angeles, “Bianca” will be carried on KCBS Channel 2 in Los Angeles, with a half-hour programming block from 11:35p.m.-12:05a.m. PDT. In Philadelphia, “Bianca” will be carried on KYW Channel 3, from 11:35p.m.-12:05p.m. EDT. In Dallas, “Bianca” will be carried on KTVT Channel 11, from 10:35p.m.-11:05p.m. CDT. In Detroit, “Bianca” will be carried on WKBD from 11:00p.m.-11:30p.m. EDT. In Minneapolis, “Bianca” will be carried on WCCO Channel 4, from 11:05p.m.-11:35p.m. CDT. In Pittsburgh, “Bianca” will be carried on KDKA Channel 2, 11:35p.m.-12:05a.m. EDT. In Baltimore, “Bianca” will be carried on WJZ Channel 13, 11:35p.m.-12:05a.m. EDT. In Boston, “Bianca” will be carried on WCVB Channel 5, 11:35p.m.-12:05a.m. EDT. In Manchester, New Hampshire, “Bianca” will be carried on WMUR Channel 9, 11:35p.m.-12:05a.m. EDT. In Portland, Maine, “Bianca” will be carried on WMTW Channel 8, 11:30p.m.-12:00a.m. EDT.

Watch an episode below:

